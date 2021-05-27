President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s staunch admirer and former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says reburying late former President Robert Mugabe will not be good.

His comments follows a recent ruling by Chief Zvimba’s traditional court that the late former strongman should be exhumed from his rural home and reburied at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Mugabe’s family is challenging the ruling and vowing to take the matter to the Constitutional Court, should the Chief persist.

Apparently, indicators are that President Mnangagwa is behind the Chief’s ruling.

Mnangagwa is alleged to be the hand behind, as he believes Mugabe was buried with a Tsvimbo which would give him commanding authority as a leader.

However, Zivhu believes otherwise, he says reburying Mugabe would bring bad omen for the country.

“Reburial iyo pane nyaya ichatimutsira zvakawanda, and people will confirm their theories about it .

“Chingoregai mukuru uyu azorore mafupa ake haana chaachashandura paNyika zvakatobvarana. May his soul rest in peace,” he says.

Zivhu who pleads allegiance to Mnangagwa says Mugabe should not be tempered with, but should instead be let to rest in peace.

