Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has praised renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for his unwavering fight against corruption.

Mliswa who once crossed swords with Chin’ono believes the seasoned journalist need to be honoured for his efforts against graft.

“Tomorrow I have a gift for Hopewell Chin’ono. Seeing that he is a persistent believer in fighting corruption which I also feel is the main problem in this country.

“I will be releasing some information detailing the systemic erosion of institutions by corrupt people in the Drax saga,” he says.

Meanwhile, at one time, Mliswa and Chin’ono fought a fierce ‘twar’ with the former saying the latter was rich because he was selling the country out.

Mliswa said Chin’ono was corrupt, however the renowned investigative journalist fought back posting evidence seemingly implicating Mliswa.

The two later met at the Magistrate Courts and finally made peace.

