The police has charged Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leaders & members with participating in a gathering with intention to promote public violence, bigotry & breaches of peace as defined in Section 37(1)(a) of Criminal Code.

They are represented by

Trust Maanda & Tinashe Chinox.

Meanwhile, the police had also detained a journalist Mary taken issue that Mundeya was executing her professional duties illegally by using a media accreditation card for 2021.

However, Mandeya was later on released after the intervention of ZLHR lawyers who indicated that the Zimbabwe Media Commission is yet to announce accreditation fees for 2022.

Zwnews