Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his party are seemingly ready to change its name and rebrand to avoid calculated chaos and confusion ahead of nomination of candidates for crucial by-elections on 26 January.

The by-elections will be held on 26 March and Douglas Mwonzora’s candidates have already started campaigning using the Alliance name.

Meanwhile, Chamisa hinted on the proposed way forward for his party.

“GET READY FOR VICTORY… We have heard you. We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand. Timing & strategy is everything.THE NEW WAY.

“THE NEW WAVE. It’s time for CHANGE. Let’s teach them a lesson. You’re the game changers and we’re unstoppable.”

The ruling Zanu PF in working with the smaller opposition Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T are plotting to destroy the MDC Alliance which is giving them sleepless nights ahead of the crucial by-elections and 2023 general elections.

The unholy alliance between Zanu PF and MDC-T has now become common cause.

Zwnews