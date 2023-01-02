The year 2022 went down with a handful of activities on the musical scene, with Seh Calaz live at City Sports centre, while Winky D delivered one of his career best performances at Harare International Conference Center.

This saw 31st of January going down in the Zimbabwean musical history as one of the greatest nights in which two dancehall giants released their albums.

Calaz’s reggae Dzinorira album has been doing well on radio and many fans have embraced the album as one of his best and is set to be officially launched today.

“Mabhanditi tengai data mangwana mangwanani ndichapakura Reggae Dzinorira Dzamanga makamirira, my 5th Reggae Album after Lovers Reggae, Love Story, Reggae @30, SoulJahlove Tribute,” Calaz posted on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Zwnews