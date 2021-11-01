A Twar has erupted between Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa and renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, with Mliswa calling the scribe a debit card fraudster and sellout.

It all started with Chin’ono blasting MPs for fighting hard when it comes to their welfare instead of fighting for those who voted them into power.

“If Zimbabwean Members of Parliament fought with such vigour on implementing Political Reforms, Ending corruption, stopping abuse of citizens opposed to corrupt rule, this country would be somewhere!

“They fight hard when it comes to their salaries and perks, they really do,” tweeted Chin’ono.

This did not go down well with Mliswa who has been vocal about MPs’ welfare.

“It’s unfortunate that @daddyhope has taken a stunted view of the welfare issues raised here.

“His criticism of MP’s over remuneration issues lacks wisdom.

“We are the least paid in SADC& my point was if we, who pass the budget, dont get our money, what about the rest of the country,” responded Mliswa.

Chin’ono hit back: “You are the least paid MPs in SADC and so are the Zim Teachers, Doctors, Nurses and Civil Servants.

“You oliticians Temba Mliswa have created this economic crisis by failing to implement reforms in parliament, not the civil servants. An MP should not do it for money but service.”

Mliswa went on to challenge Chin’ono to account for his wealth labelling him a debit card fraudster and sellout.

“There was never anything special about your being a journalist as to have the kind of life you have.

“The reason is that you made money through credit card fraud and selling the country out to the West,” claims Mliswa.

Mliswa added: “Now

@daddyhope you are being overly righteous and I challenge you to declare your own assets and tell us the source of your money.