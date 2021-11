Sibangilizwe Nkomo was declared ZAPU president, beating Former SG, Dr Strike Mkandla and Bernard Magugu in the polls conducted recently.

Nkomo won with 793 votes from the total 897 votes cast by delegates.

Derek Katsenga won the ZAPU VP post with 309 votes, beating Isabel Murambiwa who had 284 and Buster Magwizi who managed 152 votes.

Former ZAPU Treasurer General, Mark Mbayiwa, became the National Chairman of the party. Initially he was running as a presidential candidate.

Zwnews