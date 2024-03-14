Temba Mliswa Affirms Paternity of Susan Mutami’s Child After DNA Tests

In a recent revelation on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa announced the conclusive results of DNA tests, confirming his paternity of Susan Mutami’s child, Tinotenda.

“I have some news for you. After conducting DNA tests, it has been confirmed that Tinotenda is my son. I’m glad the matter has been brought to a decisive conclusion, allowing me, as a parent, to fulfill my duties with clarity and assuredness. It’s all I sought for in this matter,” Mliswa stated.

Acknowledging the Role of Susan Mutami in Parenting Mliswa extended gratitude to his former partner, Susan Mutami, for her care of their child during the interim period. He emphasized Mutami’s capability as a single parent and her dedication to their child’s well-being.

“I’m thankful for all that Susan Mutami did as a single parent in the interim. She has been a capable mother, loves her child, and has done very well. I will now step forward to take over as a responsible adult and parent,” Mliswa expressed.

Decision to Address the DNA Results Publicly Explaining his decision to announce the DNA results publicly, Mliswa highlighted the necessity to address the matter on the same platform where it had previously garnered attention during their public fallout.

“I hope this brings closure to this as a public matter, allowing us to proceed with the upbringing of this child in privacy. It’s only because of previous public entanglements that I have felt the need to bring closure to it, in the same public, by announcing these results,” he explained.

Embracing Fatherhood and Family Unity Mliswa, known for fathering multiple children with different women, expressed his intention to welcome Tinotenda into his extended family. He called for mutual respect among the parents for the sake of their child’s future and emphasized the importance of unity in the family.

“As parents of the child, let us respect the future of the child and strive to have commensurate conduct in this matter. Icho ndicho, bhuru rapinda mudanga. Tinovatambira Shumba nerudo mumhuri,” Mliswa concluded, emphasizing the significance of familial unity and love.