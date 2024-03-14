VIDEO: Harare woman tells boyfriend to grow up after he catches her eating BOTA, Lula Lula in car

A man in Harare experienced intense emotional distress when he stumbled upon his girlfriend, allegedly in a compromising situation with another man in the back seat of a car.

Details regarding the nature of their relationship, whether marital or merely dating, remain ambiguous. Nonetheless, footage captured by the man himself revealed his profound distress upon discovering his partner with another individual.

In the video circulated on X (formerly Twitter), a confrontation unfolds between the betrayed man and his girlfriend’s alleged lover. The aggrieved man attempts to capture the moment on camera, seemingly seeking to expose his partner’s infidelity to the public eye. Notably, the woman’s undergarments are visible in the back seat of the vehicle.

Expressing his frustration, the man demands that his girlfriend reveal her face to the camera, questioning how she could betray him despite his efforts to support her.

“Show your face. After everything? I wanna get it on camera,” he expresses, his anguish palpable.

In response, the woman urges her partner to depart, asserting her refusal to engage in conversation. Shockingly, she brazenly tells him to “grow the f*** up” while seated in the vehicle where the alleged incident occurred.

Despite the heated exchange, she eventually suggests moving to the side for a more civilized discussion before the video abruptly concludes.

For those interested in viewing the footage, it can be accessed [here].