Telling lies to the Commission? Did Gen Sibanda undermine Mnangagwa’s authority?

Zimbabwe government could have apologised, promise to deal with the members of the army who killed civilians

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Instead of trying to deny responsibility on the 1 August killings by the national army, the Zimbabwean government should have apologised and promised to chastise the rogue army personnel who shot and killed unarmed civilians.

The killings happened at the time the international press which had come to cover the elections was on the ground, and was captured in camera. And it is folly for government to try and disassociate itself with the killings- with all the video evidence from various media houses that covered the incident, a political analyst has said.

Bindura based political commentator, Elder Mabhunu told ZwNews.com that it was unwise for the army commander Valerio Sibanda and police commissioner Godwin Matanga to try and deny that the army killed people, when it is open to the world that they did.

He said the sentiments are more likely going to affect the re-engagement efforts by the country, as it exposes the state’s dishonesty.

“Instead the government should have accepted responsibility, apologised, and denounced the rogue elements and at least promised to punish accordingly those who killed civilians.

“And not try to deny such an act which was widely covered,” he said.

He added that a responsible parent cannot defend his/ her kids when they broke the neighbour’s window either intentionally or by mistake, when it is clear that they did.

“The parent would denounce the act and teach the kids to be careful, not to harm people’s property and even repair the window,” he said.

He added that it was unfortunate that Sibanda and Matanga could lie before a commission, undermining the appointing authority, who is non other than President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His sentiments come at a time various international journalists have lambasted the Zimbabwe government for being insincere in trying to deny the killings which happened before their own eyes.

One such journalist is The Guardian’s Jason Burke, who expressed his displeasure on the government’s denial.

“It is extraordinary that the Zimbabwean generals deny that troops shot and killed people. I was there and I took cover as soldiers open fire…,” he wrote on his twitter account.

The Guardian is one of the biggest newspaper in the United kingdom, its international correspondent was in the country when the incident happened.