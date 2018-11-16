NOVEMBER 2018 OFFICIAL PAY DATES FOR GOVERNMENT WORKERS

(2) ZRP and ZPCS. ……………………..…………………..20/11/18;(3) Education Sector. ……………………..………………23/11/18;(4) Rest of Service. ……………………..…………………27/11/18; and(5) Pensioners. ……………………..……………………..…30/11/18.

We remind the Government that bonus is a right and we have a legitimate expectation not only for its payment, but the information about when and how it is going to be paid.