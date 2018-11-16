NOVEMBER 2018 OFFICIAL PAY DATES FOR GOVERNMENT WORKERS

The following are the official Government Workers official pay dates, which are sadly silent on bonus payment:
(1) ZNA, AFZ and Health Sector………………..
…….16/11/18;
(2) ZRP and ZPCS. ……………………..
…………………..20/ 11/18;
(3) Education Sector. ……………………..
………………23/11/ 18;
(4) Rest of Service. ……………………..
…………………27/ 11/18; and
(5) Pensioners. ……………………..
…………………….. …30/11/18.
We remind the Government that bonus is a right and we have a legitimate expectation not only for its payment, but the information about when and how it is going to be paid.
Progressive Teachers Union Zimbabwe (PTUZ)