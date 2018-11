Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Karikoga Kaseke suffered a stroke yesterday, social media reports say.

Sources say Kaseke was taken to Corporate 24 Medical Centre after fatal signs of a stroke began showing.

“Yes i can confirm that Kaseke has been taken to a local hospital,” said the source without giving more details.

Kaseke is currently admitted at Borrowdale Trauma Centre.

The ZTA chief executive officer is set to leave the institution he has led for 13 years.