The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/12/22 at around 1700 hours at 379 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where five people died on the spot while three others were injured.

A D4D Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Magnite vehicle which had five passengers on board.

The bodies of the injured were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Apparently, barely two days ago police reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/12/22 at around 1000 hours at the 111 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road in which six people died while seven others were injured.

A Honda Fit Vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota KZ Double cab vehicle which had three passengers on board. Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

