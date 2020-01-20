The CAF draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers is this Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, at 7 pm Zimbabwe time. The Warriors are in POT 3 and can draw any of the following teams in POTS 1, 2 and 4:
Pot 1
Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, DR Congo
Pot 2
Uganda, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Gabon, Zambia, Benin, Congo Brazzaville
Pot 4
Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti
Pot 3
Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau
Best possible scenario for Warriors: DR Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi..Worst possible scenario ..Senegal, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe and Angola.
ZwNews will bring you the Africa zone World Cup Qualifier final groups and all draw results.