The CAF draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers is this Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, at 7 pm Zimbabwe time. The Warriors are in POT 3 and can draw any of the following teams in POTS 1, 2 and 4:

Pot 1

Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, DR Congo

Pot 2

Uganda, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Gabon, Zambia, Benin, Congo Brazzaville

Pot 4

Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti

Pot 3

Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Best possible scenario for Warriors: DR Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi..Worst possible scenario ..Senegal, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe and Angola.

ZwNews will bring you the Africa zone World Cup Qualifier final groups and all draw results.