Sources close to Marry‘s defence council say she is in a no nonsense mood and would want the matter to be settled in court:

Chiwenga waved the white flag late last week and begged his bitter wife to settle issues in private after Marry through her court papers exposed the millionaire lifestyle of her husband at a time the rest of the country is grappling with economic collapse, hyperinflation and hunger.

Marry Chiwenga-Mubaiwa has reportedly rejected Acting President Chiwenga’s out-of-court divorce settlement offer. She is quoted as saying “he is the one who brought the issue to the courts so there is no need for it to be settled out of courts”.

The applicant is the one who brought the issue to the courts so there is no need for it to be settled out of courts What has now changed that the applicant feels the issue can be resolved without the courts? He (Chiwenga) was ill-advised and Marry is only playing her part as the respondent. Unless something major happens this morning (Monday), Marry has since last Friday indicated to her defence counsel that she will not accept an out of court settlement.

Marry is not likely to budge after the VP attemped to bully and humiliate her when he first submitted his court papers.

“Marrying her was the worst mistake I made,” said Chiwenga in court papers lodged early last week. He accused her of using “cunning behavior” to “secure a place in my life” and claimed she used sangoma n’angas to settle her issues with Zimbabwe’s number two.

But Marry fought back accusing her husband of being a drug addict and plotting to be the country’s next President.

In her papers, Marry accused Chiwenga of suffering from “acute paranoia brought about by his poor health” and “his being under heavy doses of drugs, including un-prescribed opiates.”

Marry says Chiwenga is very wealthy, has registered his properties locally and abroad in the names of his relatives to circumvent United States targeted sanctions.

In her other court submissions, Marry is asking for US$480 000 yearly maintanence from Chiwenga arguing “he has the money” and he can afford it.

