Issued by ZESA:
Following unusually heavy rainfall in Hwange on 18 January 2020, Hwange Thermal Power Station was adversely affected by floods which flooded the stations ash pump house & cooling water pumps. Coal stocks were consequently dampened, leading to forced shutdown of the station.
Efforts currently are in place to resume generation at the plant. Units 1 and 4 returned to service this morning, while unit 2 is expected back in service by day end. Kindly bear with us as we work tirelessly to restore normal service.
Zimbabwe Power Company