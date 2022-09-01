The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says whilst government promised to resolve salary crisis by September 2022, they want something to capacitate them while waiting for pay.

“We have made a humble request of a USD 200 cushion for each teacher to enable them to work while waiting for September salary,” says the rural teachers body.

Meanwhile, ARTUZ says it is engaging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on the disenfranchisement of teachers who are displaced when recruited as polling officials.

“We are hopeful we can dialogue and come up with a solution. We have a couple of proposals we will table for consideration.

“We understand the need for smooth opening of schools. We are also aware that teachers are incapacitated,” the teachers says.

Zwnews