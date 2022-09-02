Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa took time to revisit his political journey and the scars he suffered along the way.

Apparently, he believes that while it is painful that he had to be treated badly on account of being a politician, he habours no bitterness.

“Politics has left me with many scars yet I have zero bitterness within me.

“Violence is barbaric and stone age. Peace is modern,” he says.

Chamisa adds that peace should always be cherished as it brings development along with it.

“Peace is a builder. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading. Blessed friday beloved,” says.

Chamisa was once attacked and left for the dead by alleged state agents.

Zwnews