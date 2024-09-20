The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says its members are struggling in debts, eroding their income.

In a press statement, ARTUZ: “Our teachers are sinking in unsustainable debt.

“The debt situation has worsened the incapacitation Crisis.

“30% of our teachers are earning below USD 80 monthly, Over 70% of teachers lose 50% of monthly income to servicing debt.

“Only less than 5% of Teachers are not trapped in unsustainable debt. We are imploring Government to help,” said ARTUZ.

Zwnews