President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will not attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has announced.

In a press statement, Charamba said President Mnangagwa has a tight work schedule and will not be able to attend the meeting.

“In light of a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, will not attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

“His Statement will be delivered by Hon. F.M. Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade who is already in New York for the Assembly.”

G. Charamba Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET