The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has insisted that learning is not taking place in schools until their concerns are addressed.

“No learning is taking place in our schools. The threats from

@psczimbabwe & the backtracking of some Unions didn’t change anything.

“We still call upon gvt to genuinely trs & find common ground. Our humble demand is the restoration of pre October 2018 salaries,” says ARTUZ.

The teachers in Zimbabwe are fighting to be paid US$540 instead of essentially US$100 a month.

They say the government may have taken back the suspension of 135,000 of Zimbabwe’s 140,000 teachers, but without agreeing to a pay increase, the problem still remains.

Zwnews