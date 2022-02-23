Underpaid and restive Zimbabwe teachers have boldly told President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government that they will only return to work until they start earning the pre-October 2018 salaries of at least US$540 per month, saying no amount of job-loss threats from their employer will change their resolve.

The declarations by the country’s defiant teachers come as Zimbabwe schools opened doors for the First Term on February 7 following a long, Covid-19 induced break.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) this Wednesday said they will neither succumb to the threats from their cash-strapped employer, the Public Service Commission (PSC), nor the backtracking from other unions representing the labour concerns of their colleagues who have continued to bemoan incapacitation amid poor salaries and deteriorating working conditions.