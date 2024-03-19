Teachers declare three-day strike

Teachers in Zimbabwe have declared a three-day strike starting tomorrow in an attempt to press for better wages after government recently offered a paltry US$20 increase on monthly salaries for civil servants.

Teachers unions under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU) said the industrial action will start this Wednesday up to Friday.

They further declared an “indefinite national strike when schools open for the next term” if government failed to meet their demands for US$1,260 minimum wage per teacher.

Teachers have been the most vocal of government’s giant workforce.

“The federation hereby declares that; no teacher should report for duty from Wednesday 20 March 2024 to Friday 22 March 2024,” FOZEU said in correspondence by union secretary general Obert Masaraure which was directed to the chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

Over the years, teachers have been up in arms with the government over unfair treatment by the employer.

Teachers have been alleging that the government is treating those in the security sector with kindness, while neglecting them.

Meanwhile, the government is on record saying it is committed to improving working conditions for all civil servants.

Zwnews