Teachers declare three-day strike

Teachers in Zimbabwe have declared a three-day strike starting tomorrow in an attempt to press for better wages after government recently offered a paltry US$20 increase on monthly salaries for civil servants.
Teachers unions under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU) said the industrial action will start this Wednesday up to Friday.
They further declared an “indefinite national strike when schools open for the next term” if government failed to meet their demands for US$1,260 minimum wage per teacher.
Teachers have been the most vocal of government’s giant workforce.
“The federation hereby declares that; no teacher should report for duty from Wednesday 20 March 2024 to Friday 22 March 2024,” FOZEU said in correspondence by union secretary general Obert Masaraure which was directed to the chairperson of the Public Service Commission.
Over the years, teachers have been up in arms with the government over unfair treatment by the employer.
Teachers have been alleging that the government is treating those in the security sector with kindness, while neglecting them.
Meanwhile, the government is on record saying it is committed to improving working conditions for all civil servants.
Zwnews
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of power outages in Western… Read More
file image In a concerning incident of political violence, members of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ),… Read More
Businessman Tazvi Mhaka has finally addressed the swirling rumors regarding his alleged involvement with the… Read More
The 2024 Traditional Chiefs Conference has kicked off in the City of Bulawayo at the… Read More
Image: Fikile Mbalula X handle South Africa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC) has taken… Read More
Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has saluted Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo for turning down… Read More