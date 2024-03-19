City of Harare probes municipal police brutality after viral video

City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has condemned acts of brutality by municipal police, saying such acts have no room in policing operations.
This was after a video went viral in which a Council police attacked a vendor with a button stick and kicks, triggering public outcry.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform also condemned the act:
“Disturbing report. We understand the Harare City Council Police brutally assaulted a Vendor after seizing the commodities he was selling.
“We condemn any acts of brutality as this is a gross violation of human rights.”
In response, Mafume said they have called for a probe into the matter.
“We have asked the head of safety or the municipal police to look into it immediately.
“We can’t have brutality in the operations of council,” he said.
Zwnews
