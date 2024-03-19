ZETDC warns of power outages in Western region

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of power outages in Western region.
In a public notice, ZETDC said the planned power outages is to facilitate maintenance works on its networks.
Apparently, ZETDC warned its customers to treat all power lines as live to avoid electrocution.
Zwnews
