On the 21st of July 2021 at 10:57 AM, a casino player’s life from Finland changed completely. He has just registered at Casumo online casino and the next day he hit the jackpot and won €7,595,435.

A rare occasion

The Finnish player won almost €7.6 million in less than 24 hours after his registration to Casumo. He was playing the Viking-themed slot game Hall of Gods, which has a progressive jackpot.

This is a rare occasion, once in a lifetime. However, it is not the first time that a player hit the jackpot at Casumo. This online casino launched in 2012 and its base is in Malta. Over the years, more than 11 players have won progressive Mega jackpots. The total amount of winnings is estimated at €35 million.

Past jackpot wins at Casumo

September 19th, 2019. The player won the progressive jackpot of €3.041.054,79. He paid for a €0,50 spin on the game Joker Millions.

November 17th, 2017. The player won £6,373,373.03 while playing for a £4.00 spin on Hall of Gods.

August 17th, 2017. The player won £2,767,467.00 while playing for a £3.00 spin on Mega Fortune Dreams

April 4th, 2017. The player won a progressive jackpot of €4.621.607,81. He bet on a €1,00 spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.

This may give hope to gamblers that one day they might get a chance. After all, it is not impossible. Casumo casino is famous for its high RTP, which is 97,27%. So, it makes sense that over the years, there are so many who have won the progressive jackpots. As if this was not enough, the casino offers great welcome bonuses that can be redeemed in slot games. Players have all they need to try this casino and possibly make a fortune.

Casumo Casino

Casumo is one of the biggest, most popular, and innovative online casinos and sportsbooks in Europe. Its goal is to provide its players a unique gambling experience and just be another regular online casino. Casumo operates in all major casino markets. These include the UK, Scandinavia (Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark), Spain, Germany, and Canada. It has licenses from Malta, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and Denmark. While it is also playable for players in Japan, where it is known as カスモカジノ. It is one of the safest and most secure online gambling environments. Both the casino and the sportsbook follow all the international and state regulations. In addition, it provides the smoothest gameplay and the easiest website to navigate.

As aforementioned, Casumo launched in 2012 and operates from Malta. Its innovation lies in the gameplay. Players can experience a real casino adventure, as they do not only win money, but also points and trophies for each round. These give him extra benefits, such as exclusive bonuses and gifts.

Casumo uses the latest technologies to provide smooth gameplay, cool designs, and innovative features. So, it comes as no surprise that it is one of the leading online casinos and sportsbooks in Europe. Nevertheless, it does not stop evolving. The operators add the latest games, use the best encryption technologies, and always think of new ways to make the experience more fun.