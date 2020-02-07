A Honda Fit pirate taxi driver last week allegedly raped a 25-year-old prison officer whom he had offered transport before robbing her of her invaluables at knifepoint in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb.

The incident occured last Saturday at around 11pm near a pre-school located in the populous neighborhood.

“The Honda Fit had only one occupant — the driver. When they came close to the pre-school, the driver stopped the car and produced a knife. He then ordered her to remove her clothes and she complied,” said a relative of the victimised lady officer.

Added the relative:

“After assaulting her, he then raped her twice without protection. Afterwards the driver took her belongings which comprised US$10, ZW$200 and her skirt and blouse. He then sped-off leaving her stranded in the bushy area near the pre-school”.

Deputy police spokesperson for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebe confirmed the incident and warned members of the public against using unregistered vehicles especially during the night, saying this puts their lives at risk.

State Media