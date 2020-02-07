Zimbabwe Warriors footballer and Aston Villa hard-man Marvelous Nakamba reportedly ‘sneaked’ into the country and secretly married his long-time sweetheart in a private wedding ceremony held in Bulawayo, a close family source revealed.
Nakamba’s new wife is his long term sweetheart Chipo Primrose Makurumure.
Chipo is in the young lady in picture above with Nakamba’s young brother Antony Jr, his mother Charity and father Antony
Speaking to reporters, the family source said:
His parents gave a seal of approval to the boy when he introduced her to them and she gets along well with her in-laws who advised him to the note that she is a good wife who is also respectful and well-cultured.
They wanted to keep it away from the prying eyes of the public because Marvelous is someone who loves his private space and wants to keep his personal life private.
Before the vows those who were in attendance were warned not to take pictures and only two people who are part of the inner circle of the family were allowed to take the pictures. He did not even invite his close friends and that shows it was a closely guarded thing.