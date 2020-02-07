Zimbabwe Warriors footballer and Aston Villa hard-man Marvelous Nakamba reportedly ‘sneaked’ into the country and secretly married his long-time sweetheart in a private wedding ceremony held in Bulawayo, a close family source revealed.

Nakamba’s new wife is his long term sweetheart Chipo Primrose Makurumure.

Chipo is in the young lady in picture above with Nakamba’s young brother Antony Jr, his mother Charity and father Antony

Speaking to reporters, the family source said: