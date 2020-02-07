A 76-year-old-man from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo has reportedly left residents shell-shocked after he allegedly raped a six-year-old Grade Two pupil at a local school.

Reports from the country’s second largest city indicate that the shameless paedophile, whose identity could not be revealed in the pursuit of protecting the minor’s identity, dragged his victim into his bedroom where he raped the minor without using protection. He had initially asked the minor to help him carry his tools box.

“He is a respected man in the community, as a result when he requested the victim to assist him nobody had any suspicion. She assisted him in carrying the tool box to his home,” a relative to the sexually abused juvenile said.

“He sternly warned the minor not to scream and threatened to kill her if she did so. He undressed her and raped her once without protection. After raping her he once again threatened to kill her if ever she told anyone about the ordeal,” the relative said.

Limping, the minor is said to have left for her family residence after she was raped. The mother of the child is said to have queried the minor on the abnormality of her walking. When the child revealed that she had been raped, the mother is said to have alerted the police, resulting in the subsequent apprehension of the heartless 76-year-old.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube urged victims of sexual abuse to seek medical attention within 72 hours after being raped so as to be given Post-Exposure Prophylaxis.

“It’s unreasonable for a 76-year-old man to rape a six-year-old child. We are appealing to churches, charity organisations, and resident associations to join hands in fighting this demon that is tormenting the society,” said Inspector Ncube.

State Media