Taxi driver, guard, bottle store manager nabbed over beer theft

Three accused persons have been arrested in Karoi following theft of beer at Delta Beverages Karoi. The trio, who include a taxi driver, a security guard and a bottle store manager connived to steal from the Delta Beverages in Karoi and the police was tipped off by members of the public.

Acting on the information, the police managed to arrest the three and recovered Delta Beverages’ products from one of the accused persons’ vehicle and at the bottle store managed by one of them.

Further investigations revealed that the accused persons were captured on CCTV stealing from the items. Owners of premises are urged to monitor their CCTV especially during nighttime.

