ZRP cops hunt goat thief driving SA registered pick up truck

Police in Guyu have recovered fourteen out of twenty five goats which were stolen from three homesteads between 12th March 2019 and 13th April 2019. The suspect in this case, Unkemetsi Ulukile Moyo NR 28157899 L 28 aged 22 years of Ngoma village, Guyu is still at large.

It was established that he was using a Nissan hardbody with South African registration plates, YXJ 172GP in the commission of the crimes. Members of the public who may have information on his whereabouts may report to the nearest police station or Complaints Desk on 0242-703631.

