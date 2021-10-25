President Joe Biden’s government says blaming sanctions is a convenient scapegoat to distract the public from the real reasons behind Zimbabwe’s economic challenges – corruption.

The US government through its Embassy in Harare says economic mismanagement, and failure to respect human rights and uphold the rule of law is what is causing Zimbabwe to stumble in many facets.

“The Zimbabwe Sanctions program only target those who engage in corruption, violate human rights, and undermine democratic processes,” says the Embassy.

Washington maintains that sanctions are not intended to be permanent, but to whip corrupt people, human rights abusers into line.

“We use sanctions to encourage sanctioned individuals to cease their malign activities,” added the US.

The US says sanctions do not hamstring Zimbabwe’s economic prospects, but corruption, economic mismanagement, undermining democratic institutions, and violating human rights damage Zimbabwe’s international reputation.

Zwnews