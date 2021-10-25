President Emmerson Mnangagwa has now arrived in Rutenga for the official opening of the NBA Mwenezi Mapfura Value Addition and Processing Plant.
It will produce various Mapfura products including wine, non-alcoholic beverages, oils and edible nuts.
Meanwhile, he says Zimbabwe’s considered and firm position is that it is a friend to all and an enemy to none.
In his Ant-Sanctions Day Message, the President said efforts for Dialogue with the European Union are afoot.
Mnangagwa added that he looks forward to having similar structured dialogues with both the UK and the US.
Zwnews