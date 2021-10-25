PROPHET TAPIWA FREDDY: Zimbabwe church pastor goes viral after asking a woman to remove her underwear and defecate in front congregants during a recorded sermon.

The clergyman who is a founder of the Goodness and Mercy Ministries church based in Zimbabwe is trending after he made a woman poop live on stage during a healing service. During the rather undignified healing process, the so called Prophet can be heard shouting “come out, come out.”

After the woman has the bowel movement on stage, congregants can be seen clapping sheepishly, while the self styled prophet T Freddy declares that they have just witnessed the “power of God.”

The video of the healing was shared on the church’s social media platforms. The video is now going viral after being shared widely.

Meanwhile, many people in Zimbabwe and abroad have reacted with shock following the church’s publicity stunt.

The message below is from one Nigel Gwirikwiti who wrote, “The gullibility, imbecility and intellectual laziness is outrageously nauseating.”

Nigel Gwirikwiti writes: