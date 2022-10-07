A 25-year-old Harare man was arrested on Wednesday in the capital after he was found in possession of a fire-arm.
According to a police report posted online, ZRP officers got a tip-off that Tanaka Rujuwa(25) was selling a gun in Harare CBD.
Full details:
On 05/10/22, Police in Harare swiftly reacted to a tip-off and arrested Tanaka Rujuwa (25) at Markert Square Bus Terminus for possession of an unregistered Plainsman 175 Pistol and a Mossberg round. The suspect was arrested while selling the firearm for US$1 500.