The two auto transformers for the Hwange B Sub-station imported from outside have arrived in the country.

The transformers are essential for the transmission and distribution of electricity for Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

Three weeks ago Zimbabwe Power Company announced the start of the construction of transformer foundations for the Hwange Expansion Project, now the equipment has arrived.

This is expected to boost the country’s power generation and ease the loadshedding the country has been subjected to for long.

Zimbabwe has been facing energy crisis owing to breakdowns amid aged equipment.

Zwnews