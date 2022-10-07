City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says the local authority is losing health workers through brain-drain to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

He says this is so because the government is paying better wages through the US dollar allowance component.

The Mayor said this while addressing a press conference on the issue of 33 year old woman who gave birth in a Toilet at Glen View Poly Clinic.

He was responding to a petition by the residents over the issue.

The Mayor assured residents that City Council will work hard to improve the state of service provision in Harare’s maternity clinics, although he claimed that council is running short of health resources and health staff.

Following the incident, Glenview residents mobilize signatures and petitioned Harare Mayor saying it was due to negligence by health personnel.

Meanwhile, Combined Harare Residents Association recommended the

setting up of an Investigation Committee in terms of Section 100 of the Urban Councils Act 29:15 on the Status of Maternal Health Provision in the City of Harare, considering the continued reports of negligence and corruption in maternal health provision.

