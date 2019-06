Police Report On Fatal Chiwenga Road Accident…Deceased Trio Named

FROM: GUTU TRAFFIC

TO: DISPOL MASVINGO EAST

RDO /19 DD 12/06/19

SUBJECT : PARA ” A” 120830B 235KM PEG ALONG HARARE-MASVINGO ROAD

PARA”B” MITSUBISHI SHOGUN STATION WAGON AFB 5917 SILVER IN COLOUR

PARA”C” OWNED AND DRIVEN BY TALENT FARAI CHIWENGA NR 25-075490R25 MALE ADULT AGED 34YRS OF 88 HARARE STREET HOLDER OF CLSASS 4$5 DL NO 91274JZ

PARA ”D” SPEEDING AND INATTENTION

PARA”E” KILLED

(1) VHURUMUKO ROSEMARY NR 29-143095B29 FEMALE ADULT AGED 51YRS OF 1090 SOUT VIEW UPLANDS WATERFALLS HARARE, SUSTAINED SEVERE HEAD INJURIES AND DIED ON THE SPOT.

(2) REJOICE JERINA CHIWENGA NR 25-110513K15 FEMALE ADULT AGED 28YRS OF NO 3 OKLEY CLOSE ASHDOWN PARK HRE SUSTAINED SUSTAINED SEVERE HEAD INJURIES AND DIED ON THE SPOT.

(3) KANYUCHI EGENE TAFADZWA NR 63-221299 S48 A MALE AGED 34YRS OF 2437 GLENORAH HRE SUSTAINED HEAD AND HANDS INJURIES, DIED ON ADMISSION AT MASVINGO PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL.

INJURED

(1) TALENT FARAI CHIWENGA NR 25-075490R25, MALE ADULT AGED 34YRS SUSTAINED HEAD INJURIES AND COMPLAINING OF GENERAL BODY PAINS, CONDITION IS SERIOUS AND IS ADMITTED AT MASVINGO PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL.

F. CIRCUMSTANCES

THE SOLE PARTY WAS TRAVELING FROM MASVINGO TOWARDS HRE ALONG MASVINGO – HRE ROAD WITH 3 PASSENGERS ON BOARD, UPON REACHING 235KM, PEG THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE MOTOR VEHICLE AND IT VEERED OFF THE ROAD AND OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES AND LANDED ON ITS ROOF THEREBY KILLING 2 PEOPLE ON THE SPOT AND THE THIRD ONE DIED UPON ADMISSION AT MASVINGO HOSPITAL, THE NEXT OF KINS HAVE BEEN ADVISED. VEHICLE SUSTAINED EXTENSIVE DAMAGES AND WAS TOWED TO MASVINGO VED. THE SCENE WAS ATTENDED BY OFFICER COMMANDING MASVINGO CENTRAL DISTRICT, OFFICER IN CHARGE MASVINGO TRAFFIC AND GUTU TRAFFIC DETAILS, BODIES WERE FERRIED TO MASVINGO PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL MORTUARY AWAITING POSTMORTEM. GUTU TRAFFIC RRB REF 3849322 REFERS.