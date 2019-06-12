Gokwe “Lamborghini” MP and women in birthday suits..PICTURES

An image has surfaced on social media showing Zanu-PF MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena enjoying himself in the United States some years back after he visited New York.

Wadyajena has been trending in Zimbabwe after he imported a USD210 000 Lamborghini Urus at the time the government is saying that it has a severe shortage of foreign currency to allocate for basics.

Meanwhile, pictures of an impoverished school alleged to be in MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena’s constituency, Gokwe Nemudziya, have sparked outrage on social media over the Mp’s extravagance against a backdrop of extreme poverty.

