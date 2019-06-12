Apostle Chiwenga killed in road accident?? Aide responds to story

Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s aide, Pastor Marange has dismissed as false and malicious a Facebook claiming that the clergyman was involved in a fatal road accident today.

Pastor Marange said, “I saw the same rumour (on Facebook), we do not normally respond to such. It is not true.”

Earlier today, a mesage was posted online suggesting that Chiwenga passed away after he was involved in a traffic accident along Masvingo road.

Below is one of the messages which has since been dismissed by Chiwenga’s handlers: