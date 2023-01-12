Tafadzwa Kanengoni: Dangerous Masvingo armed robber who shot, killed, & robbed a tuckshop owner Michael Munhungowarwa (41) has been arrested

Hundreds of Mucheke residents filled the streets this morning when Police detectives brought Tafadzwa Kanengoni alias Doctor Soda Water arrested early this morning in connection with the murder of a popular tuckshop owner.

The crowd was baying for tattooed Kanengoni’s blood as he arrived under heavy Police escort at the scene of the crime along Kaguvi Street, Mucheke B Masvingo for indications.

A report in Masvingo mirror indicates that Kanengoni who allegedly killed Michael Munhungowarwa (41) on Saturday evening was arrested at a girlfriend’s place in Zvishavane.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the story.

Tafadzwa Kanengoni alias Doctor Soda Water arrested, Photos

What happened: Tuckshop owner killed in cold blood, previous report

A MANHUNT has been launched by police for robbers who allegedly shot dead a Masvingo tuckshop owner and stole an unspecified amount of money.