SA police manhunt for Zim man Sipho Striker who shot and killed 15 year old Mbongiseni (Sdue) Sunshine Ndebele
South African Police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect Sipho popularly known as Striker, his surname is unknown. It is alleged the Zimbabwean man shot and killed 15 year old Mbongiseni (Sdue) Sunshine Ndebele in Johannesburg on the 30th of December 2022 at around 4.30pm.
Police say Striker took a gun believed to be his father’s pistol and went to Court 28 Minors Street Yeoville and shot the young Sdue dead. He then took the gun and its cartridge from the bullet and fled the scene.
CRIME REFERENCE IS ATTACHED HERE if you see Sipho call or report to any Police Station and give them the reference.
Sipho Striker is believed to be aged between 19 and 22 years. The motive behind the killing is not known and the teenager’s family is devastated and shocked by his death. Sdue will be laid to rest in Gwanda town 3733 Spitzkop on Saturday.
Please let’s assist the family to get justice for their loving son who has been described as a very quiet and humble child. Someone out there knows where this guy Striker is. Anyone keeping him is committing an offence “harbouring a criminal”.
SA police suspect Striker fled to Zimbabwe and are appealing for information which might lead to his arrest. Share his picture to all your contacts and let’s get him banged. You can inbox me for any information. RIP Sdue!
