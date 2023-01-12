SA police manhunt for Zim man Sipho Striker who shot and killed 15 year old Mbongiseni (Sdue) Sunshine Ndebele

South African Police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect Sipho popularly known as Striker, his surname is unknown. It is alleged the Zimbabwean man shot and killed 15 year old Mbongiseni (Sdue) Sunshine Ndebele in Johannesburg on the 30th of December 2022 at around 4.30pm.

Police say Striker took a gun believed to be his father’s pistol and went to Court 28 Minors Street Yeoville and shot the young Sdue dead. He then took the gun and its cartridge from the bullet and fled the scene.

CRIME REFERENCE IS ATTACHED HERE if you see Sipho call or report to any Police Station and give them the reference.