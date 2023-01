Pukunyu pukunyu hitmaker Bobo Kalabash who is on the verge of making his return to music has shared his thoughts on the new Winky D album.

In an interview with Slymedia Kalabash emphasised that artists have to stay neutral and avoid songs that will undermine the government because what goes around comes around.

Kalabash has been trending on Social media after a video of him resurfaced and people were calling for his historic comeback.

Hatirare263