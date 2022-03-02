A 28-year old Zimbabwean national from the small eastern town of Rusape has been slapped with a custodial remand, following his appearance at the magistrates court, in the wake of allegations that tried to bonk a friend from the same part of the country, aged 20.

Rusape magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro remanded Luke Nhondoro of Ridgemont Park, who is being represented by Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Manyengavana Law Chambers, to March 11 this year, the regional state-owned weekly, Manica Post reported.

Prosecuting, Marlon Makamba said when the incarcerated Nhondoro tried to find sexual pleasures from a fellow male colleague, he had first hoodwinked him on the pretext that he wanted to share his troubles with him- an old-time compatriot he used to mix and mingle with during their vending days in the largely agrarian Rusape city centre.

“Nhondoro, who is self employed, and the complainmant from Magamba Extension, are not related but used to vend in the Central Business District together,” said Makamba,

Adding:

“On February 22, Nhondoro wewnt to the complainant’s house and they started discussing the problems Nhondoro was facing. The complainant advised Nhondoro to pray and even offered to help him in conducting the prayers.”

The court also heard that, in dramatic fashioon, Nhondoro grabbed the complainant’s pair of trousers befpore abusing him.

Efforts by the complainant to scream for help did not pay dividends as nobody could come and rescue him, state media reports say.

It is said after he committed the act, which is considered taboo in the arguably conservative Zimbabwean perspective, Nhondoro vanished from the crime scene, leaving his helpless victim for dead.

It is further alleged that the complainant later narrated the ordeal that he had gone through to his neighbour before filing a report with the police the following morning.

Meanwhile, Nhondoro’s legal representatives have since lodged a complaint with the High Court.

Zwnews