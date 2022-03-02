Police authorities from the ancient city of Masvingo have reported that they have nabbed six members of an eight-member notorious armed robbery gang who yesterday engaged in a shoot-out and high-speed chase in the town.

While confirming the story to the Mirror, provincial police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said:

“Police spotted the car as it entered the city at the junction of Bulawayo – Masvingo Highway and Harare – Masvingo Highway. The vehicle was trailed into the CBD and ordered to stop at the Corner of Robert Mugabe and Josiah Tongogara near Chicken Slice but the suspects sped off. Police fired shots into the air near Chicken Inn but the suspects did not stop. The vehicle sped off and turned back towards Harare Road and were involved in a collision with a haulage truck near Gokomere Mission.

The Mirror cl;iamed that the suspected robbers stole gold from some miners in Mashava yesterday and an alarm was raised. Police from CID Masvingo were tipped that the suspects were driving towards Masvingo in a silver Toyota Wish.

Zwnews