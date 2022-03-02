Movement for Democratic Tsvangirai (MDC-T) faction leader Thokozani Khupe who just finished a press conference in Bulawayo said change is possible in Zimbabwe.

Khupe said her MDC-T party is not fielding candidates in by-elections on March 26, but will announce who to back, because it has “graduated from a dark past of needless fragmentation.

“For past 22 years, the journey and struggle for democracy not been easy. We have fallen in the process as well as erred on a number of occasions. We made mistakes collectively, myself included, and it’s high time we acknowledge that; use mistakes to shape future,” she said.

She said Zambia and Malawi demonstrated that change is possible when people come together and united for a good cause, adding that situation in the country points to need for unity of purpose, unity among opposition parties of paramount importance.

“Future generations will not forgive us if we allow next year’s chance to slip away.

“Opposition must speak with one voice, converge and mobilise citizens for a common cause: a new Zimbabwe. We must unapologetically preach the gospel of unity.

