ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation..Trump watches live action

- 3 hours ago

The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group has been killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump has said.

Speaking from the White House, Mr Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest after being caught at the end of a tunnel by special forces.

Baghdadi came to prominence in 2014, when he announced the creation of a “caliphate” in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Syrian Kurdish-led forces – one of the main US allies in northern Syria until President Trump withdrew US troops from the area this month – said they had carried out a “historic” joint operation.

Mr Trump praised them, as well as Russia, Iraq, Turkey and Syria for giving “certain support” to the operation.

