ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation..Trump watches live action

The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group has been killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump has said.

Speaking from the White House, Mr Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest after being caught at the end of a tunnel by special forces.

Baghdadi came to prominence in 2014, when he announced the creation of a “caliphate” in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Syrian Kurdish-led forces – one of the main US allies in northern Syria until President Trump withdrew US troops from the area this month – said they had carried out a “historic” joint operation.

Mr Trump praised them, as well as Russia, Iraq, Turkey and Syria for giving “certain support” to the operation.

President @realDonaldTrump watches as U.S. Special Operations forces close in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. pic.twitter.com/SAgw4KxM77 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2019

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Last night was a great night for the United States and for the World. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, was violently eliminated—he will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2019

bbc