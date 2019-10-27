VIDEO: Mnangagwa screams at Mutodi, Charamba, Mangwana as sanctions marches flop

Creative Zimbos have posted a satire social media video of an angry President Emmerson Mnangagwa furious over poorly attended sanctions demonstrations that were held countrywide on Friday, 25 October.

The video shows Mnanagwa addressing his government officials and asking them why the march flopped.

Following a brief pose, he dismisses others and asks Nick Mangwana, George Charamba and Energy Mutodi to remain.

After reminding them that they recently failed to deliver a former President’s dead body to Heroes Acre, Mnangagwa says the world now sees him as less competent compared to Mugabe; he then shouts at them saying their performance has made him a laughing stock to his peers.

Full video below: