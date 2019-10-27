I’m connected: Chiwenga’s first wife Jocelyn threatens Zim businessman

The combative former wife of vice president Constantino Chiwenga, amai Jocelyn Chiwenga, has threatened to unleash police on a businessman identified as Mapfumo for pricing his solar services in United States dollars and overcharging her.

She said that she knows the prices in South Africa and Mapfumo’s prices are unreasonable. Jocelyn said she is well connected in Zimbabwe ‘s political circles and capable of damaging Mapfumo’s business for good.

Listen to the audio below.

Genaral Chiwenga EX Wife Recorded Pakaipa General Chiwenga Ex Wife Recorded Pakaipa Posted by Zimbabwe Social Media News on Saturday, October 26, 2019

General Chiwenga fled beatings from his ex-wife..a 2012 report

IN 2012, Zimbabweans were shocked after General Chiwenga revealed in a divorce court that he had to flee his violent ex-wife.

Army commander General Constantine Chiwenga, trying to divorce his wife Jocelyn, has told the High Court that he was driven away from their matrimonial home because she subjected him to ‘violent beatings’.

Although the media has been gagged from covering the high profile divorce trial, juicy details of both Jocelyn and Chiwenga’s affidavits are leaking to the media. Chiwenga admits to constantly being beaten and says she once violently attacked him while he was sedated and she also pushed him off the bed.

In another hair raising incident, Jocelyn allegedly arrived at the army headquarters and demanded US$300 000 from Chiwenga. When the army boss could not fork out the amount she went into a fit of rage and trashed his office destroying picture frames, vases and ornaments in front of his junior officers.

Chiwenga in his court affidavit says he left the office and sought refuge at their family home in Borrowdale Brooke. The army chief says because he was “feeling sick” he called his physician, Dr Paul Chimedza, who attended to him and administered some sleeping medication.

While Dr Chimedza watched over his drowsy patient, Jocelyn allegedly burst into the room shouting at the top of her voice. “She jumped into General Chiwenga’s bed and beat him up on his face with clenched fists. As he was sedated, he could not defend himself,” his lawyers claim.

“Dr Chimedza pulled Jocelyn away from General Chiwenga and pleaded with her that General Chiwenga was genuinely ill and she should not continue assaulting him.

“When Dr Chimedza thought he had calmed Jocelyn down, she then pushed General Chiwenga off the bed. He fell to the floor and hit his head against the step of the platform on which the bed rests.

“As a result of the fall he injured the right side of his head. General Chiwenga was bruised and swollen from assaults. Owing to sedation, he was helpless,” the affidavit claims.

Chiwenga’s problems did not end there. When he eventually sat on the bed, Jocelyn charged at him again threatening to kill him with a spear and axe.

Jocelyn is demanding $40 million from Chiwenga’s new wife as damages for allegedly offending her feelings and cohabitating with her partner. The army chief married Mary Mubaiwa, a former supermodel and ex-wife of former Zimbabwe soccer international player, Shingirai Kawondera.