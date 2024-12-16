President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga did not attend former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko’s burial in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mnangagwa who happened to be in the town on the same day chose to officiate at the official opening of Harvest House church.

“I was honoured to officially open the Harvest House International Church and Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

“This facility is a milestone for the church and enhances Zimbabwe’s ability to host international conferences.

“May this centre serve as a beacon of faith, unity, and progress for our nation and beyond,” he said.

Matebeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo presided over Mphoko’s burial and handed over the national flag to Mrs Laurinda Mphoko on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

Mphoko died in India on the 6th of December 2024 and he was declared a national hero, however his family said his wish was to be burial in Bulawayo.

He is survived by his wife Laurinda Mphoko, three children and three grandchildren.

Mphoko was vice president during late former President Robert Mugabe’s era and lost the post during a military coup in 2017.

